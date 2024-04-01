Audited annual report 2023 and Management Board’s proposal for dividends

The Supervisory Board of AS Ekspress Grupp approved the group’s audited annual report 2023 and submits it to the General Meeting of Shareholders for approval.

The financial results for 2023 remain unchanged compared to the preliminary disclosure on 16th February 2024. In 2023, the consolidated audited sales revenue of AS Ekspress Grupp totalled EUR 73.1 million which increased by 14% compared to 2022. Group’s consolidated audited net profit for 2023 totalled EUR 3.4 million. Digital revenues increased by 21% year-over-year and the share of digital revenues was 83% of the group's total revenue.

AS Ekspress Grupp audited annual report for 2023 is published in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) requirements as an XHTML file and as a PDF file. The Group’s primary statements and notes to statements are labelled with XBRL tags in English.

AS Ekspress Grupp audited annual report for 2023 is attached to this stock exchange release and made available on AS Ekspress Grupp website egrupp.ee . The interactive online report can be found at: 2023-annual-report.egrupp.ee . As well as company information and a financial section, the online report offers many extra features, including videos and additional web links etc.

Management Board’s proposal for dividends

The Management Board of AS Ekspress Grupp proposes to the General Meeting of Shareholders to pay a dividend of 6 (six) euro cents per share in the total amount of EUR 1.84 million from the 2023 profit.





Argo Rannamets

CFO

AS Ekspress Grupp

Email: argo.rannamets@egrupp.ee





AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading Baltic media group whose key activities include web media content production, and publishing of newspapers, magazines and books. The Group also operates an electronic ticket sales platform and ticket sales offices and offers outdoor screen service in Estonia and Latvia. Ekspress Grupp launched its operations in 1989 and employs almost 1,100 people.

