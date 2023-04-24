|
24.04.2023 13:43:08
Audited annual report of Trigon Property Development AS for 2022
The supervisory board of Trigon Property Development AS approved on 21st of April 2023 the audited annual report and profit allocation proposal for the year 2022. The supervisory board decided to present the annual report and profit allocation proposal as prepared by the management for the approval of the general meeting of shareholders. The revenues and profits remained unchanged compared to the preliminary disclosure on 28 February 2023.
The original audited Annual Report 2022 document is submitted in machine-readable .xhtml format to the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange and digitally signed (Link: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/et/instrument/EE3100003443/reports).
The audited Annual Report of AS Trigon Property Development for 2022 in pdf-format without European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) markups is available on issuer’s home page http://www.trigonproperty.com. The report can also be read in issuer’s location at Pärnu mnt 18, Tallinn.
Rando Tomingas
Member of the Management Board
Telephone +372 667 9200
e-mail info@trigonproperty.com
Attachments
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Viisnurk ASShsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Viisnurk ASShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Viisnurk ASShs
|0,71
|9,26%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerLethargie: Dow knapp im Plus erwartet -- ATX und DAX kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen beenden Montagshandel überwiegend leichter
Der Dow dürfte im MOntagshandel moderat zulegen. Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich zu Beginn der neuen Woche zurückhaltend. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten am Montag mehrheitlich Verluste.