Auditing Fixed Assets Just Got Easier with Asset Panda's New Audit Tool

FRISCO, Texas, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Asset Panda dramatically transformed its fixed asset audit tool on May 16, making it easier than ever for businesses to get up-to-date information about their equipment no matter where it's located.

Asset Panda offers unlimited user seats in a robust but easy to use asset tracking application that runs on desktop and mobile devices. It helps companies in all industries with the critically important task of keeping track of valuable assets like laptops, tools, and lawnmowers.

After months of market research, customer engagement, and extensive testing they released a new and improved audit tool that allows companies to rapidly create and conduct more accurate fixed asset audits directly from their smartphones.

The new audit generation tool acts as a wizard that lets users set up audits in 3 easy steps. This enables users to set the foundation for clearer and more accurate reporting. That reporting can be accessed in a new audit dashboard that provides an overview of all their audit records with drill-down capabilities for more detail. Audits can also be easily duplicated and scheduled to happen on a recurring basis to improve compliance and drastically reduce time spent on manual audit creation.

During interviews, Asset Panda's clients requested the ability to get an audit up and running as quickly as possible. The new tool addresses that concern by offering prefilled defaults that make quick audits as simple as choosing what you want to audit and tapping "Start Audit."

The item burndown list is a powerful new addition to the audit interface that takes the guesswork out of the scanning process and displays progress in real-time. A status field displays completed and uncompleted items while a new pop up prompt prevents users from double scanning items.

Audits can now be assigned by administrators to individual users so they can only make changes to the audits assigned to them. Combined with the ability to add GPS pin-drop data when barcodes are scanned, the system provides visibility into who audited what and where to improve accountability throughout the process.

"Giving teams universal access to audit tools from any location is crucial in a time of unprecedented remote work," said Rex Kurzius, CEO of Asset Panda. "We've been hard at work on creating the best audit tool in the industry and these new capabilities, combined with unlimited user seats, are going to help our clients immensely."

About Asset Panda

Asset Panda is a cloud-based asset tracking and management platform designed to help the world work smarter. Asset Panda provides a simple, but robust strategic solution that saves companies an average of two hours per day with an 800% ROI. Asset Panda is committed to providing its customers with outstanding customer service and a constantly improving product.

SOURCE Asset Panda