04.06.2024 20:39:32
AUGA Group, AB notifications on transactions of persons holding management positions
AUGA Group, AB (hereinafter ‘the Company’) received the following notifications on transactions of persons holding management positions (attached):
- Notifications of execution of option transactions under the programme whereunder the Company will grant its shares in the future to the employees and members of management of the Company and its subsidiaries (hereinafter the Employees). According to these option agreements, after 3 years Employees will be entitled to elect whether to receive from the Company the shares specified in their option agreements.
- Notifications of exercising stock options of 2021
The shares are provided to the Employees free of charge (i.e., for EUR 0) and will be paid from the reserve for granting of shares formed by the Company.
CEO of AUGA Group, AB
Elina Chodzkaite - Barauskiene
+370 5 233 5340
Attachments
- Pranesimas_vadovo sandoris_AŠ_20240603_EN_O
- Pranesimas_vadovo sandoris_AŠ_20240603_EN_R
- Pranesimas_vadovo sandoris_ECB_20240603_EN_O
- Pranesimas_vadovo sandoris_ECB_20240603_EN_R
- Pranesimas_vadovo sandoris_KB_20240603_EN_O
- Pranesimas_vadovo sandoris_LM_20240603_EN_O
- Pranesimas_vadovo sandoris_LM_20240603_EN_R
- Pranesimas_vadovo sandoris_TB_20240603_EN_O
- Pranesimas_vadovo sandoris_TB_20240603_EN_R
- Pranesimas_vadovo sandoris_VG_20240603_EN_R
- Pranesimas_vadovo sandoris_VG_20240603_EN_O
