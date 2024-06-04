AUGA Group, AB notifications on transactions of persons holding management positions

AUGA Group, AB (hereinafter ‘the Company’) received the following notifications on transactions of persons holding management positions (attached):

Notifications of execution of option transactions under the programme whereunder the Company will grant its shares in the future to the employees and members of management of the Company and its subsidiaries (hereinafter the Employees). According to these option agreements, after 3 years Employees will be entitled to elect whether to receive from the Company the shares specified in their option agreements.

Notifications of exercising stock options of 2021

The shares are provided to the Employees free of charge (i.e., for EUR 0) and will be paid from the reserve for granting of shares formed by the Company.

CEO of AUGA Group, AB

Elina Chodzkaite - Barauskiene

+370 5 233 5340

