|
01.03.2023 15:36:56
AUGA group, AB will organise an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce unaudited financial results for the 12 months of 2022
AUGA group, AB invites shareholders, investors, analysts, and other stakeholders to join the webinar scheduled on March 6 of 2023 at 4.00 PM (EET). The presentation will be held in English.
During the webinar, Mindaugas Ambrasas, CFO of AUGA group will introduce the performance and unaudited financial results of the company for the 12 months of 2022.
After the presentation participants of the webinar will have an opportunity to ask relevant questions. Due to limited webinar time, we encourage participants to send their questions before the webinar until March 3 to emilija.ivanauskaite@nasdaq.com .
To join the webinar, please register via following link: https://nasdaq.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Qd_1epEBR6GhLyr4I7jgsw
You will be provided with the webinar link and instructions how to join successfully. When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to download the plug-in which will take only a few seconds. In case plug-in cannot be downloaded, a web browser which enables attending the webinar, will open automatically. The webinar will be recorded and available online for everyone at the company’s website on ?http://auga.lt/en/?and on Nasdaq Baltic youtube.com account.
Contacts:
Mindaugas Ambrasas, AUGA group, AB CFO
Phone: +370 620 67296
Email: m.ambrasas@auga.lt
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AUGA group AB Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu AUGA group AB Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|AUGA group AB Registered Shs
|0,44
|-1,46%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinsangst geht erneut um: ATX und DAX schließen im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost zum Handelsende mehrheitlich stabil - Hang Seng tiefer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Donnerstag zu. Die US-Börsen entwickeln sich im Donnerstagshandel uneinheitlich. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten am Donnerstag nur wenig Bewegung, lediglich in Hongkong ging es deutlicher abwärts.