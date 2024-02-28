|
AUGA group, AB will organise an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce unaudited financial results for the 12 months of 2023
AUGA group, AB invites shareholders, investors, analysts, and other stakeholders to join the webinar scheduled on March 6 of 2024 at 4.00 PM (EET). The presentation will be held in English.
During the webinar, Kestutis Jušcius, Chair of the Board of AUGA group, AB will introduce unaudited financial results of the company and address participants' questions after the presentation.
Due to limited webinar time, we encourage participants to send their questions before the webinar until March 5 to emilija.paulauskaite@nasdaq.com
To join the webinar, please register via following link: https://nasdaq.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_O4BrEv5CQ0q_wx8lolXH7Q#/registration
You will be provided with the webinar link and instructions how to join successfully. When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to download the plug-in which will take only a few seconds. In case plug-in cannot be downloaded, a web browser which enables attending the webinar, will open automatically. The webinar will be recorded and available online for everyone at the company’s website on ?http://auga.lt/en/?and on Nasdaq Baltic youtube.com account.
Contacts:
CEO of AUGA group, AB
Elina Chodzkaite-Barauskiene
+370 5 233 5340
