Auger-Aliassime beats top-seeded Tsitsipas to win 1st title
ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime won his first career title at the ninth attempt, upsetting top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-2 in the Rotterdam final on Sunday to deny his opponent an eighth title.Victory came as a relief for the 21-year-old Canadian after losing his previous eight finals dating back to 2019. The third-seeded Auger-Aliassime hit seven aces and won 93 percent of his first serve points, compared to just one ace for Tsitsipas. The big-serving Greek was unusually poor on his serve with four double-faults and only 31 of 55 first serves landing in. His second serve let him down, too, and he won only 33 percent of points on it.It was Auger-Aliassime’s third win in eight matches against Tsitsipas, and he did not face a break point in a dominant performance where he broke Tsitsipas three times.The 23-year-old Tsitsipas dropped to 7-11 in finals.___More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports這篇文章 Auger-Aliassime beats top-seeded Tsitsipas to win 1st title 最早出現於 The China Post, Taiwan。
