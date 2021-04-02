Augmented Reality for Craft Beer Industry, Packaging to Follow

GEELONG, Australia, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A high-tech concept that turns product packaging into interactive 'virtual' displays could help to drive craft beer's popularity even higher, with today's announcement that the technology would roll out to the industry in 2021.

The platform, aptly named BEERSCANS™ has been developed for the industry and is a tool for brewers to offer a unique virtual experience, from every beer label.

The concept uses smartphones to scan labels, and augmented reality to project content back onto the can or bottle.

Dave Chaffey, from Third Aurora, the company behind the platform, said the "wow factor" is a powerful drawcard, to attract customers.

"The augmented reality is just incredible. You literally see jaws drop. "

"It really captures the imagination."

"That's the razzle dazzle. It's the team behind it all that are the real stars of the show. "

Storytelling, authenticity draws consumers

The company is pitching the concept to consumers as a way to discover the backstory – the people, processes, and place behind their favourite beer.

Point of sale materials will dare consumers to bring their beer to life, as well as challenging them to 'unlock' the story behind the beer.

See demonstration on the BEERSCANS™ website

According to Chaffey, BEERSCANS™ is a great fit for the craft beer industry.

"This is all about delivering a great experience, one that's a bit different."

"It's informative, and entertaining – and it's with real people, telling their story straight their own product. That authentic mix is where consumers see value, said Chaffey" and we think it aligns well with the craft beer movement."

"The consumer response has been strong; we can see a pathway to bring the concept to every craft beer."

Intriguing opportunities

Whilst the focus is on the customer, a range of additional features make it hard to ignore the intriguing commercial opportunities:

Promotions

Capturing Sales

Social media connection

Activation of all inventories

On that last point, Chaffey interjects – "Ok, this is great."

"Forget QR codes. The smartphone app uses image recognition technology to analyse the detail of cans and bottles – effectively identifying products by 'sight', the same way you or I would."

"A business only has to upload one label for our system to learn, and then every identical label across the world activates. Whether it's from the latest batch, or an old bottle that's been in a fridge for ten years."

If the label looks the same, it's active.

Rollout Dates

BEERSCANS™ is set launch in Q3 of 2021, capping the initial release to fifty US brands. Interested parties are encouraged to visit Beerscans.com, to register an expression of interest.

