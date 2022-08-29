August Leadership Strengthens Global Footprint as Jimson Cheng Joins as Senior Advisor from Singapore

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- August Leadership is pleased to announce that Jimson Cheng has joined the firm as Senior Advisor from Singapore, strengthening its presence in the Asia Pacific region.

Jimson brings over 20 years of Consulting and Executive Search experience and is a trusted advisor to CEOs and Boards in the Healthcare and Life Sciences industries. Over the past two decades, he has garnered a broad view of market growth across the Asia Pacific, integrating business and talent advisory and playing an integral part in providing crafted leadership solutions in Singapore.

"The Asia Pacific region continues to present the best growth opportunities for our clients. We are creating a network of borderless consultants to partner with our clients in their strategic growth in Asia. Client-first, collaborative efforts, and best team forward, will be our approach to serving our clients," says Jimson Cheng.

Before joining August Leadership, Jimson was Regional Managing Partner for Life Sciences and Healthcare for Heidrick & Struggles, leading Japan, Asia, Australia/NZ, and the Middle East. Previously, he held the same role in Asia for Egon Zehnder International, working with clients to establish their regional offices and Asian organizations.

Jimson has also been a Regional General Manager for Baxter Healthcare, leading growth through acquisition, geographic expansions, manufacturing investments, and organizational team building, before stepping into Executive Leadership. He has held prior roles in Abbott and Serono as regional director, general manager, and business development. He started his career with Singapore Biotech. Besides Singapore, he has lived in the US, Switzerland, and Thailand.

"Jimson's wealth of experience in leadership advisory, strategy, and business transformation will be a great addition to the team. His insights and experience in helping organizations execute effective solutions will strengthen August Leadership's expertise in executive search in Singapore and the Asia Pacific region. We are delighted to welcome him to the team," says Asad Haider, CEO and Founder August Leadership.

August Leadership aims to facilitate a more global perspective and support clients with executive search and leadership solutions in Singapore and beyond.

ABOUT AUGUST LEADERSHIP:

August Leadership is a global executive search firm headquartered in New York City with offices worldwide. August Leadership has built an enviable track record of delivering outstanding quality and genuine diversity to solve its clients' biggest talent leadership challenges.

