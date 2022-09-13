AUGUST VOLUMES: STRONG PASSENGER DEMAND, FREIGHT REMAINS ROBUST IN MOST REGIONS

INVESTOR NEWS no. 26 - 13 September 2022

Ferry – freight: Due to lower volumes in the Baltic Sea region and on the Dover Strait, total volumes in August 2022 were 5.2% below 2021. Freight volumes were higher than in 2021 in all other regions.



North Sea volumes were above 2021 despite a negative impact from a strike in Felixstowe port. Volumes in the Mediterranean network continued to grow, even though fires in the Trieste region held back volumes, driven by higher Turkish industrial production and exports.

Channel’s volumes were below 2021 following a decrease on the Dover Strait due to partly lower total market volumes, and partly addition of capacity by a third ferry operator. Baltic Sea’s volumes were below 2021 due to the war in Ukraine.

For the last twelve months 2022-21, the total transported freight lane metres decreased 1.4% to 43.3m from 43.9m in 2021-20.

Ferry – passenger: The number of passengers increased fourfold to 693k equal to 82% of volumes in August 2019, the latest comparable month pre-Covid-19. The number of cars equalled 85% of volumes in 2019. The Channel business unit’s volumes were reduced by addition of capacity by a third ferry operator.

For the last twelve months 2022-21, the total number of passengers was 3.0m compared to 0.7m in 2021-20 and 5.1m in 2019.





DFDS ferry volumes

August LTM* Freight 2020 2021 2022 Change 2020-19 2021-20 2022-21 Change Lane metres, '000 3,282 3,301 3,129 -5.2% 39,407 43,882 43,265 -1.4% Passenger 2020 2021 2022 Change 2020-19 2021-20 2022-21 Change Passengers, '000 257 157 693 341.0% 2,672 735 3,003 308.4% *Last twelve months





DFDS reports monthly ferry volumes for freight and passengers to provide insight into the development of volume trends in DFDS’ European route network. DFDS’ ferry routes enable trade and travel in and around Europe. Click on the link to see a map of the entire network. The September 2022 volume report is expected to be published on 12 October 2022 at around 10.00am CET.





Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karina Deacon, CFO +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Nicole Seroff, Communications +45 31 40 34 46





About DFDS

DFDS provides ferry and transport services in and around Europe, generating annual revenues of around DKK 25bn.

To over 10,000 freight customers, we deliver high reliability through ferry & port terminal services and transport & logistics solutions.

For millions of passengers, we provide safe overnight and short sea ferry services.

Our 11,000 employees are located on ferries, terminals, distribution centres, and in offices across more than 20 countries. DFDS was founded in 1866, headquartered in Copenhagen, and listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





Attachment