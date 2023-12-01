Ault Alliance Announces That TurnOnGreen’s Common Stock is Now Quoted on OTC Link ATS Under the Symbol IMHC

Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSE American: AULT), a diversified holding company ("Ault Alliance,” or the "Company”), is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Imperalis Holding Corp. (OTC: IMHC), dba TurnOnGreen, Inc. ("TurnOnGreen”), had its common stock start being quoted on the OTC Link ATS beginning November 29, 2023.

On November 28, 2023, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA”) advised a registered broker-dealer that it has demonstrated compliance with FINRA Rule 6432 and may initiate a priced quotation on OTC Link ATS for TurnOnGreen under the symbol "IMHC.”

Milton "Todd” Ault III, Executive Chairman of Ault Alliance, said, "We are pleased to see this significant milestone for TurnOnGreen with its quotation of prices on the over-the-counter market. The availability of the facilities of OTC Link ATS facilitates trading of TurnOnGreen common stock and provides additional liquidity for its stockholders.”

The Company remains committed to completing the final distribution of approximately 24.9 million shares of TurnOnGreen common stock and warrants to purchase 24.9 million shares of TurnOnGreen common stock to Ault Alliance stockholders as soon as circumstances permit.

For more information on Ault Alliance and its subsidiaries, Ault Alliance recommends that stockholders, investors, and any other interested parties read Ault Alliance’s public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.Ault.com or at www.sec.gov.

About Ault Alliance, Inc.

Ault Alliance, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, Ault Alliance owns and operates a data center at which it mines Bitcoin and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging artificial intelligence ecosystems and other industries, and provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including metaverse platform, oil exploration, crane services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma, consumer electronics, hotel operations and textiles. In addition, Ault Alliance extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. Ault Alliance’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.Ault.com.

About TurnOnGreen

TurnOnGreen Inc. (OTC: IMHC) designs and manufactures innovative, feature-rich, and top-quality power products for mission-critical applications, lifesaving and sustaining applications spanning multiple sectors in the harshest environments. The diverse markets we serve include defense and aerospace, medical and healthcare, industrial, telecommunications and e-Mobility. TurnOnGreen brings decades of experience to every project, working with our clients to develop leading-edge products to meet a wide range of needs. TurnOnGreen headquarters are located at Milpitas, CA; www.TurnOnGreen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes,” "plans,” "anticipates,” "projects,” "estimates,” "expects,” "intends,” "strategy,” "future,” "opportunity,” "may,” "will,” "should,” "could,” "potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8- K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.Ault.com.

