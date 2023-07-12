Ault Alliance Issues Letter to Stockholders

Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSE American: AULT), a diversified holding company, ("Ault Alliance” or the "Company”), today provides a business update letter to stockholders.

Ault Alliance, Inc. Organization Chart @07/11/2023 All copyrights reserved @2023 Any replication or use of this document must be authorized in writing by Ault Alliance, Inc. prior to publication. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Dear Stockholders,

We are pleased to provide you with a business update as we enter the third quarter of 2023. Our commitment to transparency and effective communication drives us to share clear and concise information about our company’s financial status and strategic holdings.

As of July 11, 2023, Ault Alliance had approximately 2.1 million shares of common stock outstanding. Based on our balance sheet as of March 31, 2023, the book value of our shares stands at approximately $80 per share. In addition, on March 31, 2023 we reported total assets of $527 million.

Looking ahead, we project robust financial growth with an anticipated $200 million in annual revenue for the year 2023. These positive projections are a testament to the strength of our business model and our commitment to create value for our stockholders.

We also want to provide an update on our portfolio of holdings. Ault Alliance is a diversified company with numerous subsidiaries and holdings in both public and private companies. Notably, we have strategic investments in innovative biotechnology companies Alzamend Neuro, Inc. and AdTech Pharma, Inc. These are just a few of the significant investments that help position Ault Alliance as a diversified holding company.

Our corporate structure is currently as presented in the organization chart.

We thank you for your continued support and your interest in Ault Alliance Inc. We look forward to delivering another strong year and will continue to keep our valued stockholders updated on our progress.

Ault Alliance notes that revenue estimates and other projections are subject to volatility in Bitcoin market price, the fluctuation in the mining difficulty level and other factors that may impact the results of Bitcoin mining production or operations. Revenues from Ault Alliance trading activities include unrealized gains and losses from market price changes, which can cause significant volatility in the Company’s periodic earnings.

For more information on Ault Alliance and its subsidiaries, Ault Alliance recommends that stockholders, investors, and any other interested parties read Ault Alliance’s public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at https://www.ault.com/ or available at https://www.sec.gov/.

