Ault Alliance Reiterates Its Intention to Commence an Exchange Offer of Common Stock for Series D Preferred Shares at an Effective Price of $0.25 per Share of Common Stock Exchanged

Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSE American: AULT), a diversified holding company ("Ault Alliance,” or the "Company”), today reiterated its intent to initiate an exchange offer (the "Offer”) to accept for cancellation up to 60,000,000 shares of Company common stock ("Common Stock”) in exchange for the issuance of up to $15,000,000 aggregate liquidation preference of its 13.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock ("Series D Preferred Stock”).

The $0.25 liquidation preference per common share equivalent of the Series D Preferred Stock represents a 201% increase over the last reported sales price of the Common Stock of $0.083 on December 12, 2023 (the "Closing Price”), on the NYSE American. Further, the 13.00% Series D Preferred Stock annual dividend provides an additional annual recurring value of $0.0325 per common share, or 39% of the Closing Price. Based on the Closing Price, the stated value of the Series D Preferred Stock and the first year’s required dividend payments on the Series D Preferred Stock, stockholders who tender Common Stock in the Offer for the Series D Preferred Stock could realize a premium of approximately 240%, of which 39% is from cash dividends, from the Closing Price.

The Company intends to issue a press release on December 21, 2023, providing more information on the Offer, including the anticipated timing of commencement of the Offer, as well as the terms and conditions of the Offer.

The Offer is subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions. Details regarding the offer and instructions for stockholders interested in participating will be provided in the Offer to Exchange and related documents, which will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and distributed to Ault Alliance stockholders.

The Offer will not be made to any person in any jurisdiction in which either the Offer, or solicitation or sale thereof, is unlawful. Any Offer will be made only by means of the Offer to Exchange. It is anticipated that the Offer will be made pursuant to the exemption from registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, contained in Section 3(a)(9) thereof. Under that exemption, if Common Stock exchanged is freely tradeable, the Series D Preferred Stock received in exchange therefor will be freely tradeable. If the Common Stock is restricted, the Series D Preferred Stock will be restricted to the same degree.

This press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell or exchange nor the solicitation of an offer to buy the Series D Preferred Stock or any other securities. Any solicitation of offers to exchange Common Stock for the Series D Preferred Stock will only be made pursuant to an Offer to Exchange and related materials to be sent by the Company to its stockholders on the commencement of the proposed Offer. The Offer is not being made to any person in any jurisdiction in which the offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful. Any offers of the Series D Preferred Stock will be made only by means of the Offer to Exchange. The Offer documents will be available without charge at the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at http://www.sec.gov and will be delivered without charge to all stockholders of the Company who so request it.

About Ault Alliance, Inc.

Ault Alliance, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, Ault Alliance owns and operates a data center at which it mines Bitcoin and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging artificial intelligence ecosystems and other industries, and provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including metaverse platform, oil exploration, crane services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma, consumer electronics, hotel operations and textiles. In addition, Ault Alliance extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. Ault Alliance’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.Ault.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes,” "plans,” "anticipates,” "projects,” "estimates,” "expects,” "intends,” "strategy,” "future,” "opportunity,” "may,” "will,” "should,” "could,” "potential,” "considering,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events other than as required by applicable law. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8- K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.Ault.com.

