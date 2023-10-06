Ault Alliance’s Subsidiary, Sentinum, Surpasses $46 Million in Bitcoin Mining Revenue Since Inception and Reports Mining 139 Bitcoins in September 2023

Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSE American: AULT), a diversified holding company ("Ault Alliance,” or the "Company”), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Sentinum, Inc. ("Sentinum”), has reached an impressive milestone of $46 million in Bitcoin mining revenue since the inception of its mining endeavors. Notably, Sentinum mined 139 Bitcoins in the month of September 2023 alone.

Ault Alliance has consistently believed in the transformative power of Bitcoin and blockchain technology. This steadfast commitment to Bitcoin mining has proven fruitful, as today’s results clearly showcase. The Company is pleased with Sentinum’s operations and remains firmly convinced of Bitcoin’s status as a robust, future-ready currency, also highlighting its potency as a hedge against inflation and the declining value of the dollar.

William B. Horne, Chief Executive Officer of Ault Alliance, remarked, "Today’s numbers are a testament to the dedication and relentless effort of the Sentinum team. The experience we have gained developing and operating data centers, mining Bitcoin and providing hosting services further solidifies our commitment to disruptive technologies such as blockchain and artificial intelligence.”

Ault Alliance is in process of enlarging its footprint in the realm of data centers to support high performance computing with bespoke solutions. This expansion is expected to be executed via the development of the Company’s planned data center projects in Montana and Texas, in addition to augmenting its existing facility in Michigan.

For more information on Ault Alliance and its subsidiaries, Ault Alliance recommends that stockholders, investors, and any other interested parties read Ault Alliance’s public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.Ault.com or at www.sec.gov.

About Ault Alliance, Inc.

Ault Alliance, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, Ault Alliance owns and operates a data center at which it mines Bitcoin and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging artificial intelligence ecosystems and other industries, and provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including metaverse platform, oil exploration, crane services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma, consumer electronics, hotel operations and textiles. In addition, Ault Alliance extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. Ault Alliance’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.Ault.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes,” "plans,” "anticipates,” "projects,” "estimates,” "expects,” "intends,” "strategy,” "future,” "opportunity,” "may,” "will,” "should,” "could,” "potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8- K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.Ault.com.

