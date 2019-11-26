AuntMinnieEurope announces EuroMinnies 2020 awards for excellence in radiology

CHESTER, England, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Radiology portal AuntMinnieEurope.com has launched the 2020 EuroMinnies, the second edition of the annual awards event designed to recognize achievements in European radiology.

The award scheme aims to recognize the major clinical and technological advances being made in European radiology, according to Philip Ward, editor in chief of AuntMinnieEurope.com.

"From Wilhelm Roentgen's discovery of x-rays in 1895 to today's pioneering research in areas such as artificial intelligence, Europe has been the scene of some of the most important milestones in medical imaging," Ward said. "We are pleased that the EuroMinnies will enable us to acknowledge and publicize many of these achievements."

The EuroMinnies awards will be made in eight categories:



Most Influential Radiology Researcher

Most Effective Radiology Educator

Radiology Rising Star

Most Significant News Event in European Radiology

Scientific Paper of the Year

Best New Radiology Device

Best New Radiology Software

Best New Radiology Vendor

AuntMinnieEurope has begun accepting nominations for the EuroMinnies from members of the medical imaging community. Winners will be selected by an expert panel of radiology luminaries, with winners announced prior to the 2020 European Congress of Radiology.

