Aura Air Announces Collaboration with Delos to Help Transportation Industry Provide Cleaner, Safer Air to Passengers and Drivers

Delos Named Exclusive Distribution Partner for Aura Air's Smart Air Purification Technology for its Transportation-Related Solutions

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aura Air , the smart air solutions company offering an innovative platform to make indoor air clean and safe, announced today a collaboration with Delos , a global wellness leader dedicated to providing science-backed solutions for healthier indoor spaces. The partnership aims to improve in-cabin air quality across the transportation industry. Under this collaboration, the companies will work closely with public and private transportation companies, including school buses, and government agencies to deploy Aura Air's smart air purification technology.

Delos, in collaboration with scientists from Monash University, recently conducted a research study in Australia evaluating the impact of air purification on buses. A bus outfitted with Aura Air purification units and research-grade monitoring equipment was exposed to controlled levels of simulated pollutants, such as particulates and gasses, in a variety of scenarios designed to evaluate the efficacy and efficiency of the units to filter and maintain safe indoor air quality levels. Findings from the study clearly indicated that multiple units placed in strategic locations within the bus cabin had a significant impact on the reduction of airborne particles and the improvement of the overall air quality inside the vehicle. This demonstrates that air purification systems installed in public transport vehicles can improve the indoor air quality for passengers and drivers.

Aura Air's all-in-one air quality solution is scientifically proven to eliminate 99.99% of Covid-19 and Influenza A ("flu") particles in 60 minutes or less, as well as clean the air of other viruses, bacteria, and allergens. The Aura Web Platform provides users with a unique dashboard that measures, monitors, and controls the air quality in cabins, monitors outdoor air quality, and provides road safety recommendations. Aura Air is being used in more than 87 countries and operates on transit systems around the world, including hundreds of buses in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

"We are excited to join forces with Delos to improve air quality across the transportation industry," said Roei Friedberg, CEO of Aura Americas. "Air quality is a major issue on buses and trains, and now transit operators can take a proactive role in monitoring and cleaning the air that passengers and drivers breathe. Collaborating with a leader like Delos highlights our commitment to support the well-being of all individuals by providing clean and healthy air in transit or any enclosed space."

The collaboration is part of Delos' recent expansion into the transportation sector. Delos has deep cross-sector experience in improving indoor air quality in schools, offices, hotels, and other commercial spaces. The company uses a rigorous process to select products by evaluating independent, third-party testing results, applying evidence-based and data-driven research, and consulting industry best practices to select products that stand up to their claims on performance, safety, efficacy, and user experience.

"We continually evaluate technology and solutions to identify the strongest recommendations for specific sector needs," said Paul Scialla, founder and CEO of Delos. "Our collaboration with Aura Air will allow us to offer a proven solution for improving indoor air quality across public and private transportation."

About Aura Air

Aura Air created the world's smartest data-driven air purification system, one that cleanses indoor air while vigilantly monitoring its quality in real-time. Aura Air's award-winning and patented technology filters and disinfects indoor air through a unique four-stage purification process that captures and kills 99.9% of viruses, bacteria, germs, and allergens. Founded in 2018, Aura Air is now helping to purify the air in homes, hospitals, schools, businesses, hotels, restaurants, buses, and nursing homes in more than 87 countries around the world. Aura is headquartered in Israel with global offices in the U.S. and India. For more information, visit www.auraair.io.

About Delos

Delos is a wellness real estate and technology company with a mission to advance health and well-being through science-based solutions that improve where people live, work, learn and play. Informed by nearly 10 years of research, Delos and its subsidiaries offer an array of evidence-based technologies and solutions for residential, commercial, educational and hospitality spaces. Delos is the founder of the WELL Building Standard™ (WELL), the world's largest certification platform for healthy buildings that support and advance human health and wellness. WELL is administered by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Delos. In collaboration with the Mayo Clinic, Delos founded the Well Living Lab, the first scientific laboratory exclusively dedicated to researching the real-world impact of the indoor environment on human health and well-being. Delos' advisory board is comprised of leading professionals across real estate, government policy, medicine and sustainability. Learn more at delos.com .

