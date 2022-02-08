NEU: Krypto-Sparplan bei BISON. Einfach und stressfrei in Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. investieren.-w-
08.02.2022 14:30:00

Aura Appoints Timberwolves Star Anthony Edwards Director of Trust

BOSTON, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aura, the leader in intelligent safety for consumers, today announced they have appointed Aura brand spokesperson and Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards "Director of Trust" in honor of Safer Internet Day on February 8.

Check out the video Anthony and Aura created here about the news.

About Aura
Aura, the leader in intelligent safety solutions, provides all-in-one digital protection for consumers. We understand that the online safety needs of each individual are unique and require a personalized solution. By bringing together security, privacy and parental controls on an intelligent platform, Aura makes adaptive and proactive digital safety accessible to everyone. Visit www.aura.com.

Eva Dudzik
908-642-8581
eva.dudzik@aura.com

