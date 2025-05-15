Aura Investments Aktie
ISIN: IL0003730194
|
16.05.2025 01:59:54
Aura Biosciences Launches Public Offering Of Common Stock And Warrants
(RTTNews) - Aura Biosciences, Inc. (AURA), a clinical-stage biotech firm focused on precision therapies for solid tumors, has announced a public offering of its common stock and related warrants.
The offering includes shares of common stock, pre-funded warrants for certain investors, and accompanying common stock purchase warrants. All securities will be issued by Aura. Completion and terms of the offering remain subject to market conditions.
The offering is being conducted under a shelf registration statement (Form S-3, file no. 333-278253) that became effective on April 5, 2024. The securities will be sold only through a prospectus and accompanying prospectus supplement. These documents will be filed with the SEC and made available on its website. Investors may also request copies from the managing underwriters.
Aura emphasized that this announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or solicit an offer to buy any securities in jurisdictions where such actions would be unlawful. Final terms will be disclosed in a subsequent prospectus supplement filed with the SEC.
Thursday, AURA closed at $5.18, up 5.71%, and is currently trading at $5.43, an additional 4.83% higher on the Nasdaq Global Market.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Aura Investments Ltd.mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Aura Investments Ltd.mehr Analysen
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen uneins -- ATX geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- DAX mit Rekordschluss -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Donnerstag mit Verlusten. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte höher. Die US-Börsen tendierten am Donnerstag uneinheitlich. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes notierten im Minus.