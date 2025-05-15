Aura Investments Aktie

ISIN: IL0003730194

16.05.2025 01:59:54

Aura Biosciences Launches Public Offering Of Common Stock And Warrants

(RTTNews) - Aura Biosciences, Inc. (AURA), a clinical-stage biotech firm focused on precision therapies for solid tumors, has announced a public offering of its common stock and related warrants.

The offering includes shares of common stock, pre-funded warrants for certain investors, and accompanying common stock purchase warrants. All securities will be issued by Aura. Completion and terms of the offering remain subject to market conditions.

The offering is being conducted under a shelf registration statement (Form S-3, file no. 333-278253) that became effective on April 5, 2024. The securities will be sold only through a prospectus and accompanying prospectus supplement. These documents will be filed with the SEC and made available on its website. Investors may also request copies from the managing underwriters.

Aura emphasized that this announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or solicit an offer to buy any securities in jurisdictions where such actions would be unlawful. Final terms will be disclosed in a subsequent prospectus supplement filed with the SEC.

Thursday, AURA closed at $5.18, up 5.71%, and is currently trading at $5.43, an additional 4.83% higher on the Nasdaq Global Market.

