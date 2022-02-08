Aura Launches Initiative to Better Protect Domestic Violence Survivors

BOSTON, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aura , a provider of intelligent digital safety solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with non-profit Theresa's Fund and DomesticShelters.org , a digital resource for victims and survivors of domestic abuse. The collaboration aims to strengthen support for victims of domestic violence and reduce the risk of digitally-enabled abuse.

Over the past four decades, every aspect of life has grown more digitized and connected. As a result, nearly every aspect of daily life is digitized, meaning individuals have never been more at risk. An alarming 99% of domestic violence survivors report financial abuse that is often achieved through identity theft or another form of fraud,1 two common results of digital crime.

"While the internet can serve as a tool and resource for many, it can also be a vehicle for abusers to surveil, stalk and control their victims," said Hari Ravichandran, founder & CEO of Aura. "Partners frequently share access to their sensitive, personal information, which can create new risks for an individual if one of the partners is abusive. As Aura continues to innovate in intelligent safety, we are committed to working with DomesticShelters.org and others from this community to more effectively prevent abusers from utilizing digital tools to hinder survivors independence or escape."

"We have been impressed with Aura's genuine commitment to understanding and addressing the unique dynamics of domestic violence, as well as how digital security solutions have played a role in certain abusive situations in the past," said Ashley Rumschlag, CEO & President of Theresa's Fund, the nonprofit that runs DomesticShelters.org. "Together, we hope to evolve safety solutions forward to better protect this already vulnerable community and empower them with the security they need to achieve both personal and financial independence."

DomesticShelters.org and Aura have collaborated around domestic violence training for Aura customer service teams, including how to detect if a caller is under duress and respond without escalating the potentially dangerous situation. Aura is also providing similar training to product and engineering teams, for consideration around how new Aura features might better address the unique dynamics of domestic abuse and enhance protections for this vulnerable group. Aura will also support survivors and victims of abuse by providing educational resources around how to protect themselves in their digital lives, as well as considerations for before and after leaving an abusive partner.

In honor of Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month (Feb.) and Safer Internet Day (Feb. 8), Aura Chief Technology Officer Ryan Toohill and DomesticShelters.org Vice President of External Relations Rita Smith will join the Family Online Safety Institute in a panel discussion on Feb. 15, entitled Teen Relationships: The Good, The Bad, & How Parents Can Help in a Digital World. To learn more about the event, visit this link .

About Aura

Aura, the leader in intelligent safety solutions, provides all-in-one digital protection for consumers. We understand that the online safety needs of each individual are unique and require a personalized solution. By bringing together security, privacy and parental controls on an intelligent platform, Aura makes adaptive and proactive digital safety accessible to everyone. Visit www.aura.com .

About DomesticShelters.org (A Service of Theresa's Fund)

Theresa's Fund is an Arizona-based 501(c)3 non-profit charity started in 1992 by Preston V. McMurry, Jr. that changed the landscape of domestic violence services in Arizona. In 2014, it developed the DomesticShelters.org concept as a way to expand its reach to people across the U.S. and Canada. DomesticShelters.org is the first online and mobile searchable database of programs and shelters in the U.S./Canada, and a leading source of helpful tools and information for people experiencing and working to end domestic violence. It is also the host of the Purple Ribbon Awards, the first comprehensive awards program honoring the countless heroes of the domestic violence movement. Learn more at DomesticShelters.org .

