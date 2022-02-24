AURA Personalized Hair Care Adds New Gender Neutral Fragrance to Its Aroma Collection

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Launching today in honor of AURA's one-year anniversary, the first and only personalized hair care brand with pigment options introduces its new gender-neutral fragrance, 'Forever Generation.'

AURA's in-house team collaborated closely with talented fragrance partners to create an aroma that goes beyond hair care and toes the line of fine fragrance. Forever Generation combines luscious amber, musk, oak moss, jasmine, lily of the valley and hedione that offer a layered, unique feeling, all topped off with bright citrus notes of bergamot and mandarin.

"Our newest AURA aroma, Forever Generation, conveys emotions, dreams and aspirations, all culminating around the brand's milestone one-year anniversary," said Vera Koch, Vice President of Global Marketing, AURA. "The launch is supported by a 'Forever Generation' digital campaign that immerses viewers into the aroma's various notes and features non-binary models, which represents AURA's growing and ever-evolving customer base, and supports it's promise of 'Endless Possibilities.'"

Forever Generation, which will be AURA's sixth fragrance, marries masculine and feminine notes in a way that empowers anyone who wears it. AURA's premium shampoos, conditioners and masques are personalized for individual hair needs and goals, and include the option to add a semi-permanent pigment and a specific aroma at your desired strength. All of AURA's formulas are vegan, cruelty-free, and paraben, sls- and sles- free, and are packaged in bottles and jars made with 100% recycled materials.

With more than 65k personalized orders to-date, year one proved that AURA's one-of-a-kind offering was in demand. The brand's cutting-edge personalization technology is complemented by a diverse group of industry-experts who deeply understand that every person has different hair needs and goals, and that those aspects evolve over time. From R&D, product manufacturing, shipping and everything in between, the AURA team weaves personalization into every step of the experience at the brand's Los Angeles headquarters, ensuring that quality is never compromised.

Forever Generation is now available online at aurahaircare.com . Join the AURA community on TikTok , Instagram , YouTube and Facebook .

About AURA:

AURA is a transformative approach to hair care, with personalized premium Shampoos, Conditioners and Masques for all hair types, delivered straight to your door. AURA's mission is to design personalized hair care rituals that transform every mirror moment into one where individuals see their unfiltered, effortless beauty and the endless possibilities in the world around them. AURA's products are designed to evolve with customers over time, allowing them to easily change their goals, aroma and pigment selection. AURA was launched in January 2021 by the makers of award-winning custom hair color company eSalon and is powered by breakthrough technologies and AI advancements that create endless possibilities in pigment and ingredient combinations. For more information about AURA, please visit www.AURAHAIRCARE.com .

