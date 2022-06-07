AURA PERSONALIZED HAIR CARE UNVEILS SALON-QUALITY BALAYAGE HIGHLIGHTING KIT AND PREMIUM ACCESSORIES

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AURA Personalized Hair Care , the first and only personalized hair care brand with pigment options, introduces a range of new, transformative products, offering the salon experience at-home with the new Balayage Highlighting Kit and five new colorist-designed styling accessories.

The Balayage Highlighting Kit ($28) allows you to achieve a sunkissed glow on natural or colored-treated hair in an hour from home using an easy-to-follow balayage technique and stress-free instructions. The cruelty-free, professional-grade formula includes a bonding technology that helps prevent breakage on strands and also contains conditioning oils to nourish the hair. The packaging is sustainable, made from 100% PCR, and the carton is reusable and recyclable. The Balayage Highlighting Kit includes Lightening Powder, Activator, Non-Latex Gloves, and easy-to-follow instructions.

Adding to the premium at-home experience, AURA is also introducing new, sustainable styling accessories, all made from 40% plant fiber and 60% recycled plastic:

Application Brush ($6)Designed to achieve an effortless balayage look, this brush helps to evenly distribute product for a seamless application.

Mixing Bowl ($8) Reusable, stylish bowl designed to pair with your Balayage Application Brush.

Hair Clips ($15) This set of four snag-free hair clips is designed to hold wet or dry hair in place while you style or lighten your strands.

Hair Wrap Towel ($35) Gently dry strands, cut down drying time, and prevent breakage with our luxuriously soft and absorbent hair towel crafted with premium microfiber.

Wide Tooth Comb ($8) Gently detangles your hair while styling, showering, or applying pigment with this snag-free and heat-safe design.

"With summer quickly approaching, our Balayage Highlighting Kit is the easiest way to switch up your look for the season from the comfort of your own home," said Genevieve Barnoski, Lead AURA Specialist. "Our highlights can also easily transition with you throughout the year by adding a pigmented masque to match the season. We're here throughout the year for those magical mirror moments."

Below are Barnoski's pro tips for seamless highlights at home:

Make sure each section is fully saturated to achieve even results.

Apply at least 1 inch away from the scalp to avoid spotting.

After applying, use a gloved finger to brush the lightener towards the top of the section in an upwards motion to achieve more of a diffused look.

To learn more and shop the products, visit aurahaircare.com . Join the AURA community on TikTok , Instagram , YouTube , and Facebook .

About AURA:

AURA is a transformative approach to hair care, with personalized premium Shampoos, Conditioners, and Masques for all hair types delivered straight to your door. AURA's mission is to design personalized hair care rituals that transform every mirror moment into one where individuals see their unfiltered, effortless beauty and the endless possibilities in the world around them. AURA's products are designed to evolve with customers over time, allowing them to easily change their goals, aroma, and pigment selection. AURA was launched in January 2021 by the makers of award-winning custom hair color company eSalon and is powered by breakthrough technologies and AI advancements that create endless possibilities in pigment and ingredient combinations. For more information about AURA, please visit www.AURAHAIRCARE.com .

