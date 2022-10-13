|
13.10.2022 15:37:59
Auriant Mining AB (publ.) announces resignation of its CFO
Vladimir Vorushkin, Chief Financial Officer of Auriant Mining AB (publ.) (the "Company”) since August 2020, has informed the Board that he is resigning from his position for personal reasons. October 17th will be the last day of Mr. Vorushkin’s work.
"I would like to thank Vladimir for his work as CFO over the past two years, and to wish him every success in his career going forward”, said Danilo Lange, the CEO of the Company.
The Company will look to hire a new CFO as soon as possible and has started the recruitment process. In the meantime, the CFO’s duties will be performed by the CEO Danilo Lange.
For more information, please contact:
Danilo Lange, CEO
Tel.: +7 495 109 02 82
E-mail: d.lange@auriant.com
Company name: Auriant Mining AB
Short name: AUR
ISIN-code: SE0001337213
Website: www.auriant.com
Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on Gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in the Republic of Tyva, Zabaikalye and the Republic of Khakassia. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Alluvial at Staroverinskaya), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.
Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining´s shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the short name AUR. For more information, please visit www.auriant.com. G&W Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please visit www.gwkapital.se.
