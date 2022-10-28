|
Auriant Mining AB (publ.) announces resignation of the deputy board member
James P. Smith Jr., deputy board member of Auriant Mining AB (publ.) (the "Company”) since 2014, has informed the Board that he wishes to retire as a deputy board member of the Company on 30 October 2022, as part of his general disengagement from his commercial commitments.
"I would like to thank JP Smith for his valuable contribution to the work of the Board, in particular in his capacity as chairman of the Finance and Audit Committee”, said Peter Daresbury, the Chairman of the Board of the Company.
Upon Mr. Smith’s departure, the functions of the chairman of the Finance and Audit Committee will be performed by Peter Daresbury.
For more information, please contact:
Peter Daresbury, Chairman of the Board
Tel.: +441948861900
E-mail: peter.daresbury@daresburyltd.co.uk
Danilo Lange, CEO
Tel.: +7 495 109 02 82
E-mail: d.lange@auriant.com
Company name: Auriant Mining AB
Short name: AUR
ISIN-code: SE0001337213
Website: www.auriant.com
Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on Gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in the Republic of Tyva, Zabaikalye and the Republic of Khakassia. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Alluvial at Staroverinskaya), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.
Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining´s shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the short name AUR. For more information, please visit www.auriant.com. G&W Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please visit www.gwkapital.se.
