25.05.2023 13:45:41
Auriant Mining AB (publ.) announces termination of the liquidity provider agreement
Auriant Mining AB (publ.) (the "Company”) has today terminated the agreement with Mangold Fondkommission AB ("Mangold”) on the assignment as liquidity provider. The last day of provision of liquidity support by Mangold will be August 25, 2023.
The termination of the liquidity provider agreement is a result of the execution of the Company’s strategy, which includes ongoing optimization of the Company’s costs.
For more information please contact:
Danilo Lange, CEO
Tel: +7 495 109 02 82
E-mail: d.lange@auriant.com
Company name: Auriant Mining AB
Short name: AUR
ISIN-code: SE0001337213
Website: www.auriant.com
Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on Gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in the Republic of Tyva, Zabaikalye and the Republic of Khakassia. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Alluvial at Staroverinskaya), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.
Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining´s shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the short name AUR. For more information, please visit www.auriant.com. G&W Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please visit www.gwkapital.se.
