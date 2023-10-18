18.10.2023 15:20:00

Auriant Mining AB (publ.) publishes 9m 2023 operational update

Highlights:

  • In 9m 2023, hard rock Gold production amounted to 503.3 kg (16,182 oz), compared to 604.2 kg (19,427 oz) in 9m 2022, a decrease of 17%, or 100.9 kg (3,245 oz);
  • Alluvial gold production amounted to 14.8 kg (476 oz) compared to 6.3 kg (203 oz) an increase of 135%, or 8.5 kg (273 oz);
  • In 9m 2023, total gold sales were 438.5 kg (14,097 oz), compared to 689.5 kg (22,168 oz) in 9m 2022, a decrease of 251.0 kg (8,071 oz), or 36%;
  • 310,073 tonnes of ore with average grade of 1.78 g/t were processed through the CIL plant;
  • 175,902 tonnes of ore were mined in 9m 2023, compared to 298,660 tonnes in 9m 2022, a decrease of 122,758 tonnes or 41%. Stripping volume amounted to 1,649,600 m3 (-5,100 m3, almost the same as in 9m 2022);
  • The average grade in the ore mined in 9m 2023 was 2.45 g/t, compared to 2.02 g/t in 9m 2022, a growth of 21%;

Overall, 9m 2023 production was in line with the Company’s production plan.

Total Gold Production

Production unit  9m 2023  9m 2022  Change
  kg  oz  kg  oz  kg  oz  %
 Hard rock        
 Tardan (CIL)    503.3    16,182     604.2   19,427   (100.9)  (3,245)-17%
 Alluvial        
 Staroverinskaya       14.8        476         6.3        203         8.5        273 135%
 Total gold produced      518.1    16,658     610.5   19,629     (92.4)  (2,971)-15%

Hard Rock Gold Production

  Unit 9m 20239m 2022 Change
 Mining      
 Waste stripping  000 m3    1,649.6      1,654.7             (5.1)0%
 Ore mined  000 tonnes        175.9         298.7         (122.8)-41%
 Gold in Ore  kg       430.3         604.5         (174.2)-29%
 Average grade  g/t         2.45           2.02             0.43 21%
 CIL      
 Ore processing  000 tonnes        310.1         297.9             12.2 4%
 Grade  g/t          1.78            2.17             (0.4)-18%
 Gold in ore processing  kg       552.0         646.5           (94.5)-15%
 Gold produced CIL  kg       503.3         604.2         (100.9)-17%
 Recovery  % 91%93%         -2%-2%
 Warehouse on Sep 30      
 Ore  000 tonnes         72.3          132.3           (60.0)-45%
 Grade  g/t          1.79            1.85           (0.07)-4%

For more information, please contact:

Danilo Lange, CEO
Tel: +7 495 109 02 82
E-mail: d.lange@auriant.com

Company name: Auriant Mining AB Short name: AUR
ISIN-code: SE0001337213

Website: www.auriant.com

 

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in the Republic of Tyva, Zabaikalye and the Republic of Khakassia. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Alluvial at Staroverinskaya), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining´s shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the short name AUR. For more information, please visit www.auriant.com. G&W Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please visit www.gwkapital.se.

This information is information that Auriant Mining AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 15.20 CET on October 18th, 2023.

 

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Auriant Mining ABmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Auriant Mining ABmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Auriant Mining AB 0,06 25,65% Auriant Mining AB

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nahost-Krise im Fokus: Dow etwas höher erwartet -- ATX schwächer -- DAX volatil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt am Mittwoch etwas nach. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich zur Wochenmitte schwächer. Die Märkte in Fernost fanden am Mittwoch keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen