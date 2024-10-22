Warum Bitcoin als Wertspeicher in keinem diversifizierten Portfolio fehlen sollte. Jetzt lesen -w-
22.10.2024 12:10:00

Auriant Mining AB (publ.) publishes 9m 2024 operational update

Highlights:

  • In 9m 2024, hard rock Gold production amounted to 328.2 kg (10,550 oz), compared to 503.3 kg (16,182 oz) in 9m 2023, a decrease of 35%, or 175.2 kg (5,631 oz);
  • Alluvial gold production amounted to 37.2 kg (1,195 oz) compared to 14.8 kg (476 oz) an increase of 151%, or 22.4 kg (719 oz);
  • In 9m 2024, total gold sales were 403.0 kg (12,956 oz), compared to 438.5 kg (14,097 oz) in 9m 2023, a decrease of 35.5 kg (1,141 oz), or 8%;
  • 299,003 tonnes of ore with average grade of 1.22 g/t were processed through the CIL plant;
  • 120,790 tonnes of ore were mined in 9m 2024, compared to 175,902 tonnes in 9m 2023, a decrease of 55,112 tonnes or 31%. Stripping volume amounted to 2,180,600 m3 compared to 1,649,600 m3, an increase of 531,000 m3 or 32%;
  • The average grade in the ore mined in 9m 2024 was 1.62 g/t, compared to 2.45 g/t in 9m 2023, a decrease of 34%;

Overall, 9m 2024 production was in line with the Company’s production plan.

Total Gold Production

Production unit  9m 2024  9m 2023  Change
  kg  oz  kg  oz  kg  oz  %
 Hard rock        
 Tardan (CIL)               328,2                 10 550              503,3                16 182   -175,2-             5 631   35%
 Alluvial        
 Staroverinskaya                 37,2                    1 195                 14,8                    476          22,4                    719   151%
 Total gold produced               365,3                  11 746               518,1               16 658   -152,8-            4 912   29%

Hard Rock Gold Production

  Unit  9m 2024  9m 2023  Change
 Mining      
 Waste stripping  000 m3        2 180,6            1 649,6               531,0   32,2%
 Ore mined  000 tonnes           120,8               175,9   -            55,1   -31%
 Gold in Ore  kg           195,5              430,3   -          234,7   -55%
 Average grade  g/t             1,62                2,45   -            0,83   -34%
 CIL      
 Ore processing  000 tonnes          299,0               310,1   -             11,1   -4%
 Grade  g/t             1,22                 1,78   -            0,57   -32%
 Gold in ore processing  kg           363,3              552,0   -          188,8   -34%
 Gold produced CIL  kg           328,2              503,3   -          175,2   -35%
 Recovery  % 90%91%-1,0%-1,1%
 Warehouse on Sep 30      
 Ore  000 tonnes            42,4                 72,3   -            29,9   -41%
 Grade  g/t             1,29                 1,79   -            0,50   -28%

For more information, please contact:

Danilo Lange, CEO
Tel: +7 495 109 02 82
E-mail: d.lange@auriant.com

Company name: Auriant Mining AB Short name: AUR
ISIN-code: SE0001337213

Website: www.auriant.com

 

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in the Republic of Tyva, Zabaikalye and the Republic of Khakassia. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Alluvial at Staroverinskaya), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining´s shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the short name AUR. For more information, please visit www.auriant.com. G&W Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please visit www.gwkapital.se.

This information is information that Auriant Mining AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 12.10 CET on October 22nd, 2024.

 

Attachment


