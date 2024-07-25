25.07.2024 15:20:00

Auriant Mining AB (publ.) publishes H1 2024 operational update

Highlights:

  • In H1 2024, hard rock Gold production amounted to 193.8 kg (6,231 oz), compared to 316.7 kg (10,181 oz) in H1 2023, a decrease of 39%, or 122.8 kg (3,949 oz);
  • Alluvial gold production amounted to 24.6 kg (791 oz) compared to 2.9 kg (92 oz) an increase of 755%, or 21.7 kg (698 oz). The increase was mainly caused by adding a contractor for the area to which we were given access to at the end of last year.
  • In H1 2024, total gold sales were 274.5 kg (8,825 oz), compared to 282.8 kg (9,091 oz) in H1 2023, a decrease of 8.3 kg (267 oz), or 3%;
  • 203,7 thousand tonnes of ore with an average grade of 1.06 g/t were processed through the CIL plant;
  • 64,1 thousand tonnes of ore were mined in H1 2024, compared to 66,6 thousand tonnes in H1 2023, a decrease of 2,5 thousand tonnes or 4%. Stripping volume amounted to 1,549,300 m3 (487,5 km3, or 46% more than in H1 2023);

Overall, H1 2024 production was in line with the Company’s production plan.

Others:

  • Current mining operations at Tardan continue to be cash positive;
  • Bank loans have been virtually repaid now so interest expense is very low;
  • The company is unable to pay the Golden Impala interest due to Russian currency restrictions so interest is rolling up and increasing the loan. Obviously, this does adversely affect the Balance sheet but is a non-cash expense;
  • The Company opened a branch in Dubai, UAE in May 2024. The branch holds a trade license for Geophysical & Geological Studies & Services.

Total Gold Production

Production unitH1 2024H1 2023Change
 kgozkgozkgoz%
 Hard rock        
    Tardan (CIL)  193,8    6 231    316,7   10 181  -122,8-3 949  -39%
Alluvial        
    Staroverinskaya  24,6    791    2,9   92   21,7   698  755%
 Total gold produced218,4 7 022 319,5   10 273  -101,1-3 251  -32%

Hard Rock Gold Production

  Unit  H1 2024  H1 2023  Change
 Mining      
 Waste stripping  000 m3        1 549,3            1 061,8              487,5   45,9%
 Ore mined  000 tonnes             64,1                 66,6                 -2,5   -4%
 Gold in Ore  kg            86,0               160,6               -74,6   -46%
 Average grade  g/t             1,34                 2,41               -1,07   -44%
 CIL      
 Ore processing  000 tonnes          203,7              203,9                 -0,2   0%
 Grade  g/t             1,06                 1,67               -0,60   -36%
 Gold in ore processing  kg           216,6               339,6              -123,1   -36%
 Gold produced CIL  kg           193,8               316,7             -122,8   -39%
 Opening WIP (gold)  kg              5,0                    -       
 Closing WIP (gold)  kg              0,7                    -       
 Recovery  % 88%93%-5,7%-6,1%
 Warehouse on Jun 30                   -       
 Ore  000 tonnes             58,3                 35,1                 23,2   66%
 Grade  g/t             1,27                 1,11                 0,16   14%

For more information, please contact:

Danilo Lange, CEO
Tel: +7 495 109 02 82
E-mail: d.lange@auriant.com

Company name: Auriant Mining AB Short name: AUR
ISIN-code: SE0001337213
Website: www.auriant.com

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in the Republic of Tyva, Zabaikalye and the Republic of Khakassia. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Alluvial at Staroverinskaya), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining´s shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the short name AUR. For more information, please visit www.auriant.com. G&W Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please visit www.gwkapital.se.

This information is information that Auriant Mining AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 15.20 CET on July 25th, 2024.

Attachment


