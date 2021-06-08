Aurinia Announces Results of the 2021 Annual General Meeting

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH / TSX: AUP) ("Aurinia” or the "Company”) is pleased to announce that the eight incumbent directors of the Company were elected at the Company’s annual general meeting (the "Meeting”) held on June 7, 2021.

Detailed results of the vote by proxy for the election of directors are provided below:

Nominee Votes For (%) Votes Withheld (%) George M. Milne 80.91 19.09 Peter Greenleaf 92.18 7.82 David R.W. Jayne 93.00 7.00 Joseph P. Hagan 87.15 12.85 Daniel G. Billen 95.64 4.36 R. Hector MacKay-Dunn 93.27 6.73 Jill Leversage 95.05 4.95 Timothy P. Walbert 89.56 10.44

In addition, following final tallies of votes, all other matters voted on at the Meeting were also approved. Voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.edgar.com.

About Aurinia

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to treat targeted patient populations that are impacted by serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. The Company’s head office is in Victoria, British Columbia, its U.S. commercial hub is in Rockville, Maryland, and the Company focuses its development efforts globally.

