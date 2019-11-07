Aurinia Completes Voclosporin Drug-Drug Interaction Study Demonstrating No Clinically Significant Interaction With Mycophenolate Mofetil

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH / TSX:AUP) ("Aurinia” or the "Company”), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing voclosporin across multiple inflammatory and autoimmune conditions, today announced the completion of a FDA-requested clinical drug-drug interaction ("DDI”) study in patients with lupus that investigated the potential effect of voclosporin on blood levels of mycophenolate acid ("MPA”), the active metabolite of mycophenolate mofetil ("MMF”). MMF, also known as CellCept®, is considered by treating physicians to be part of the current standard of care for lupus nephritis ("LN”) in the United States.

"These results support our belief that voclosporin has no clinically significant impact on MPA levels. These data give us further confidence that the addition of voclosporin to MMF and corticosteroids for the treatment of LN can lead to predictable immunomodulation therapy and optimal results for people suffering from this devastating autoimmune disorder,” commented Neil Solomons, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Aurinia.

This FDA-requested clinical DDI study aimed to measure, and potentially quantify, the impact voclosporin may have on MPA blood levels when given concomitantly with MMF in patients with lupus. The study results indicate that the coadministration of voclosporin with MMF had no clinically significant impact on MPA blood concentrations. In past studies, it was reported that the legacy calcineurin inhibitors ("CNIs”) inhibit the multidrug-resistance-associated protein 2 (MRP-2) transporter in the biliary tract thereby preventing the excretion of mycophenolic acid glucuronide (MPAG) into the bile leading to the enterohepatic recirculation of MPA1. This adverse impact of cyclosporine on MPA pharmacokinetics has resulted in a 30 – 50% reduction in MPA exposure when used in combination1.

"These DDI study results further enhance our understanding of voclosporin’s differentiated profile, and we look forward to submitting these data, along with the results from the AURORA Phase 3 trial next year as part of our NDA submission,” stated Peter Greenleaf, Chief Executive Officer of Aurinia.

Aurinia remains on track to report results from the AURORA Phase 3 in LN trial by the end of this year. AURORA is a global, randomized, 52-week double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 study that compares the efficacy of voclosporin versus placebo when added to MMF and corticosteroids in subjects with active LN. The results of AURORA are intended to support marketing approval of voclosporin for patients with LN across multiple regulatory jurisdictions.

1. CellCept® (mycophenolate mofetil) package insert, Genentech USA, Inc., A Member of the Roche Group, 1 DNA Way, South San Francisco

About Aurinia

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies to treat targeted patient populations that are impacted by serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. The Company is currently developing an investigational drug, for the treatment of lupus nephritis, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis and dry eye syndrome. The Company’s head office is in Victoria, British Columbia and focuses its development efforts globally. For further information, see our website at www.auriniapharma.com.

About Voclosporin

Voclosporin, an investigational drug, is a novel and potentially best-in-class calcineurin inhibitor ("CNI”) with clinical data in over 2,600 patients across indications. Voclosporin is an immunosuppressant, with a synergistic and dual mechanism of action. By inhibiting calcineurin, voclosporin blocks IL-2 expression and T-cell mediated immune responses and stabilizes the podocyte in the kidney. It has been shown to have a more predictable pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic relationship (potentially requires no therapeutic drug monitoring), an increase in potency (vs cyclosporin), and an improved metabolic profile compared to legacy CNIs. Aurinia anticipates that upon regulatory approval, patent protection for voclosporin will be extended in the United States and certain other major markets, including Europe and Japan, until at least October 2027 under the Hatch-Waxman Act and comparable laws in other countries and until April 2028 with anticipated pediatric extension. Further, the new Notice of Allowance is expected to result in the issuance of a U.S. patent with a term extending to December 2037. If the FDA approves the use of voclosporin for LN and the label for such use follows the dosing protocol under the Notice of Allowance, the issuance of this patent will expand the scope of intellectual property protection for voclosporin to December 2037.

