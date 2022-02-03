03.02.2022 13:05:00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 11th Annual Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (the "Company”) today announced that the company will deliver a corporate presentation at the 11th Annual Leerink Global Healthcare Conference (February 14-18, 2022). The presentation will take place virtually on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 8 am ET. Interested parties can register to listen to the presentation via the public link here or access via the Investor section of the Aurinia corporate website - www.auriniapharma.com, under "News/Events.”

ABOUT AURINIA

Aurinia is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to treat targeted patient populations that are impacted by serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. In January 2021, the Company introduced the first FDA-approved oral therapy indicated for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis (LN). Aurinia’s head office is in Victoria, British Columbia; its U.S. commercial hub is in Rockville, Maryland; and the Company focuses development efforts globally.

