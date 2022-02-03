|
03.02.2022 13:05:00
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 11th Annual Leerink Global Healthcare Conference
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (the "Company”) today announced that the company will deliver a corporate presentation at the 11th Annual Leerink Global Healthcare Conference (February 14-18, 2022). The presentation will take place virtually on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 8 am ET. Interested parties can register to listen to the presentation via the public link here or access via the Investor section of the Aurinia corporate website - www.auriniapharma.com, under "News/Events.”
ABOUT AURINIA
Aurinia is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to treat targeted patient populations that are impacted by serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. In January 2021, the Company introduced the first FDA-approved oral therapy indicated for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis (LN). Aurinia’s head office is in Victoria, British Columbia; its U.S. commercial hub is in Rockville, Maryland; and the Company focuses development efforts globally.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220203005261/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc
|14,82
|2,85%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX verabschieden tiefrot ins Wochenende -- Gewinne in Fernost
Der heimische Leitindex musste am Freitag Verluste hinnehmen. An den deutschen Börsen ging es am letzten Handelstag der Woche ebenfalls gen Süden. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich gespalten. Asiens Börsen legten im Freitagshandel mehrheitlich zu.