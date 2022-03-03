Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (the "Company”) today announced that members of the executive management team will give corporate presentations at two upcoming investor conferences including:

Cowen 42 nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference corporate presentation on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 2:50 p.m. ET. Link here

Oppenheimer's 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference corporate presentation on Wed, March 16, 2022 at 1:20 p.m. ET. Link here

To participate in the audio webcast, interested parties can access the live webcast under "News/Events” through the "Investors” section of the Aurinia corporate website at www.auriniapharma.com.

ABOUT AURINIA

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to treat targeted patient populations that are impacted by serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. In January 2021, the Company introduced LUPKYNIS™ (voclosporin), the first FDA-approved oral therapy for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis (LN). The Company’s head office is in Victoria, British Columbia, its U.S. commercial hub is in Rockville, Maryland, and the Company focuses its development efforts globally.

