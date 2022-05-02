|
02.05.2022 22:05:00
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to Release First Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Results on May 10, 2022
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) ("Aurinia” or the "Company”) today announced that it will release financial and operational results for first quarter 2022 on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, before markets open. Aurinia’s management team will host a conference call/webcast at 8:30 am ET that day to review these results and provide a general business update.
Interested participants can dial +1-877-407-9170 (Toll-free U.S. & Canada). The audio webcast can also be accessed under "News/Events” through the "Investors” section of the Aurinia corporate website at www.auriniapharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Aurinia’s website.
About Aurinia
Aurinia is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to treat targeted patient populations that are impacted by serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. In January 2021, the Company introduced the first FDA-approved oral therapy indicated for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis (LN). Aurinia’s head office is in Victoria, British Columbia; its U.S. commercial hub is in Rockville, Maryland; and the Company focuses development efforts globally.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220502005587/en/
