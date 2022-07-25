Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
25.07.2022 22:07:00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to Release Second Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Results on August 4, 2022

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) ("Aurinia” or the "Company”) today announced that it will release financial and operational results for the second quarter of 2022 on Thursday, August 4, 2022, before markets open. Aurinia’s management team will host a conference call/webcast at 8:30 am ET that day to review these results and provide a general business update.

Interested participants can dial 877-407-9170 (Toll-free U.S. & Canada). The audio webcast can also be accessed under "News/Events” through the "Investors” section of the Aurinia corporate website at www.auriniapharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Aurinia’s website.

About Aurinia

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to treat targeted patient populations that are impacted by serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. In January 2021, the Company introduced LUPKYNIS® (voclosporin), the first FDA-approved oral therapy for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis (LN). The Company’s head office is in Victoria, British Columbia, its U.S. commercial hub is in Rockville, Maryland, and the Company focuses its development efforts globally.

