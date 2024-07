Aurinia to Participate in Upcoming Investor Healthcare Conferences

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (Aurinia or the Company) today announced that the Company’s management team will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors at the Leerink Partners Therapeutics Forum: I&I and Metabolism, July 9-10, 2024, in Boston, and at the 3rd Annual H.C. Wainwright Virtual Kidney Conference, July 15, 2024.

About Aurinia

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to people living with autoimmune diseases with high unmet medical needs. In January 2021, the Company introduced LUPKYNIS® (voclosporin), the first FDA-approved oral therapy dedicated to the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. The Company’s head office is in Edmonton, Alberta, its U.S. commercial office is in Rockville, Maryland. The Company focuses its development efforts globally.

