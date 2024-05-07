Aurinia Will Attend 2024 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (Aurinia or the Company) today announced that it will attend the 2024 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference in New York from May 14-15, 2024.

Aurinia management will host one-on-one meetings with investors and will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, May 15, from 10:00 to 10:25 AM Eastern Time. A live webcast of the session will be available on the Investor section of Aurinia’s website, which can be found here.

About Aurinia

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to people living with autoimmune diseases with high unmet medical needs. In January 2021, the Company introduced LUPKYNIS® (voclosporin), the first FDA-approved oral therapy dedicated to the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. The Company’s head office is in Edmonton, Alberta, its U.S. commercial office is in Rockville, Maryland. The Company focuses its development efforts globally.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240507143335/en/