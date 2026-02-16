Aurizon Holdings Aktie

Aurizon Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1J9LC / ISIN: AU000000AZJ1

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
16.02.2026 07:27:36

Aurizon H1 Results Climb; Names Ian Wells CFO, Effective April 7

(RTTNews) - Aurizon Holdings Ltd. (QRNNF, AZJ.AX), an Australian freight rail transport company, reported Monday higher profit and revenues in the first half.

Separately, Aurizon announced the appointment of Ian Wells as Chief Financial Officer and Group Executive Strategy, effective April 7.

In Australia, the shares closed Monday's regular trading 7 percent higher at $3.8400.

The company noted that current Acting Chief Financial Officer and Group Executive Strategy, Gareth Long will transition to the role of Group Executive Enterprise Services.

Wells, an experienced global finance leader across the resources and infrastructure sectors, has operated across Australia, North America and Asian jurisdictions in senior executive roles.

Wells spent 13 years at Fortescue Metals Group Limited from 2010 to 2023, including five years as Group Chief Financial Officer. Prior to Fortescue, Wells served as Chief Financial Officer of Jemena Limited.

In the first half, Aurizon's net profit grew 16 percent to A$237 million from last year's A$205 million. Earnings per share grew 20 percent to 13.6 cents from 11.3 cents a year ago.

EBIT grew 15 percent year-over-year to A$525 million. Aurizon reported Group EBITDA of A$891 million, up 9% from last year's A$814 million.

The higher EBITDA was primarily attributable to growth in Bulk EBITDA, Coal EBITDA and Network EBITDA.

Total revenue and other income grew 4 percent to A$2.10 billion from A$2.02 billion last year.

The Aurizon Board has declared an interim dividend payment of 12.5 cents per share, 90% franked, which is 90% of Underlying NPAT. The dividend will be paid on March 25 to shareholders on the register at the record date of March 3.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Aurizon Holdings Ltd

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Aurizon Holdings Ltd

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Aurizon Holdings Ltd 2,27 7,32% Aurizon Holdings Ltd

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

15.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 7: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 7
14.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
14.02.26 KW 7: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
13.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 6: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Märkte in Fernost uneins - Feiertag in Shanghai
Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes steigen uneinheitlich in die neue Handelswoche ein.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen