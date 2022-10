Aurobac Therapeutics Appoints Florence Séjourné as Chief Executive Officer

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Evotec AG"

Aurobac Therapeutics SAS (Aurobac), announced today the appointment of Florence Séjourné as Chief Executive Officer. Aurobac is a joint venture recently created by Boehringer Ingelheim, Evotec SE and bioMérieux, focusing on the development of a new precision medicine approach, from diagnosis to cure to fight Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR).