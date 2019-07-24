Aurora Cannabis and UFC® Launch Clinical Research on Use of Hemp-Derived CBD Products by MMA Athletes

New studies to advance the science on CBD use and athlete health and wellness and to drive product development under new U.S. sports performance brand, ROAR Sports

LAS VEGAS, July 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Aurora Cannabis Inc. ("Aurora" or the "Company") (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company that's defining the future of cannabis worldwide, and UFC, the world's premier mixed martial arts organization, are proud to announce the launch of a joint clinical research program that will produce multiple studies under the terms of their recently announced partnership.

The research will examine the use of hemp-derived CBD as an effective treatment for pain, inflammation, wound-healing, and recovery on MMA athletes.

The ground-breaking research partnership is aimed at understanding key health and recovery needs of elite athletes in such a highly physical and competitive sport as mixed martial arts. Research data will then be used to drive the development of science-backed, hemp-derived CBD topicals that will be safe and reliable. These new products will help combat the rapidly growing market of untested CBD treatments currently being used by high-performance and non-professional athletes.

Once research is complete, any resulting product will come to life in the U.S. under the new high-performance sports brand ROAR Sports, a portfolio of high-quality, hemp-derived CBD topical treatments scientifically formulated with elite athletes in mind. Through analysis of athlete needs and scientific data, ROAR Sports will challenge the status quo, seek to alleviate the stresses of competition, and earn designation as the "Official CBD product of UFC."

The multi-phase clinical study at the UFC Performance Institute® in Las Vegas will be led by Dr. Jason Dyck, Chair of Aurora's Global Scientific Oversight Committee; Dr. Kelly Narine, Aurora's Vice President Global Research and Medical Affairs; and the team of sports performance experts at the UFC Performance Institute, led by Dr. Duncan French, UFC Vice President of Performance. Using active UFC athletes on a strictly voluntary basis, the study will help establish peer-reviewed, publishable research in this area. Products will be developed in full compliance with U.S. federal law and with UFC's anti-doping program, which adheres to WADA and USADA regulations.

"Our partnership with UFC is about committing to the science that will educate and advocate," said Aurora CEO Terry Booth. "We are going to work together to change the way people think, to change the industry, and to launch the first hemp-derived CBD products that are backed by scientific research. The brand-building and product development are all part of our move into the U.S., and in collaboration with UFC, and we intend to play a major role in that market."

"We know anecdotally that professional athletes across sports disciplines are turning to hemp-derived CBD treatments to assist with physical recovery, with varying degrees of success," added Jason Dyck, Chair of Aurora's Global Scientific Oversight Committee. "The work we do in partnership with UFC will create an evidence-based, science-backed pipeline of consistent, and 'clean' hemp-derived CBD topicals that the high-performance athletes of UFC can rely on to treat the pain, inflammation, injury and other conditions associated with competing at such a high level."

"Collaborating with Aurora is the best way to educate ourselves and our fighters about the impact of CBD on MMA athletes and our sport," said Dr. Duncan French, UFC's Vice President of Performance. "We want to apply science and see where it leads us. Ideally, these studies will give us the clarity we need to determine n the effectiveness of hemp-derived CBD on athlete health and injury recovery."

"Although CBD is allowed under USADA and WADA regulations, we want to be the leaders on educating UFC athletes on CBD use," said Jeff Novitzky, UFC Senior Vice President of Athlete Health & Performance. "Athlete safety is a top priority for UFC, and we will collaborate with Aurora to ensure that any new products are third-party tested for all WADA-prohibited substances to make certain they meet WADA standards."

