|
28.01.2022 12:18:00
Aurora Cannabis Stock in 2022: Skyrocket or Crash?
In losing nearly 35% of its value, Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) was a stinker of a stock in 2021... but to be fair to the company, so were most other big marijuana players based in Canada. Investors largely shunned them as they were battered by numerous challenges, including market saturation and the consumer taste for lower-margin product, not to mention a resurgent coronavirus pandemic.Aurora was once considered the leading light among Canadian cannabis stocks. Perhaps after a trying 2021, it can regain some of its luster in 2022 with a nice rise in its share price.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
