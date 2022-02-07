Aurubis AG Q1 Operating Result Increases; Raises Full Year Guidance

(RTTNews) - Aurubis AG (AIAGY.PK, AIAGF.PK) reported first quarter operating earnings before taxes (EBT) of 152 million euros, exceeding the previous year by 85%. Looking forward, the company increased its full-year forecast.

First quarter IFRS consolidated EBT was 405 million euros compared to 226 million euros, last year. Revenues were 4.41 billion euros compared to 3.46 billion euros.

"In the first quarter of the current fiscal year, we once again benefited from the very good market conditions, both for sulfuric acid and on the markets for the industrial metals copper, tin, nickel, and zinc," said Aurubis CEO Roland Harings.

For the fiscal year, the company now expects operating EBT of between 400 million and 500 million euros. The prior guidance range was 320 million to 380 million euros.