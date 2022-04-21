Aurubis AG: Q2 Exceeds Market Expectations; Raises Guidance

(RTTNews) - Aurubis AG (AIAGY.PK, AIAGF.PK) said the company exceeded the market expectations for the second quarter. According to preliminary figures, the company generated operating EBT of 194 million euros in second quarter compared to 103 million euros, last year. According to preliminary calculations, IFRS consolidated EBT was 281 million euros compared to 189 million euros, prior year.

Roland Harings, CEO, said: "We benefited from a very strong market environment with continued high metal prices and improved metal gains, a very high demand for copper products and sulfuric acid, combined with a very good operating performance at the sites in our smelter network. The very strong metal earnings more than offset the significant rise in energy prices. We expect the situation on our core markets to remain stable for the rest of the fiscal year."

Aurubis increased the forecast for fiscal 2021/22 and now expects an operating EBT between 500 million euros and 600 million euros. The guidance range for operating EBT was previously between 400 million euros and 500 million euros.