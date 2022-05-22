|
22.05.2022 07:01:06
Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
Zoom Video Communications gibt am 23.05.2022 die Zahlen für das am 30.04.2022 abgelaufene Quartal bekannt.
26 Analysten schätzen im Schnitt, dass im abgelaufenen Quartal ein Ergebnis von 0,876 USD je Aktie eingefahren wurde. Das wäre ein Minus von 33,64 Prozent im Verhältnis zum EPS des Vorjahresviertels, als 1,32 USD je Aktie erzielt worden waren.
Im abgelaufenen Quartal soll Zoom Video Communications nach den Prognosen von 23 Analysten 1,07 Milliarden USD umgesetzt haben. Das entspricht einer Steigerung um 12,24 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreswert. Damals waren 956,2 Millionen USD umgesetzt worden.
Die Erwartungen von 28 Analysten für das laufende Fiskaljahr gehen von einem durchschnittlichen Gewinn von 3,60 USD je Aktie aus. Ein Jahr zuvor waren 5,07 USD je Aktie erlöst worden. Beim Umsatz rechnen 27 Analysten für das aktuelle Fiskaljahr im Schnitt mit insgesamt 4,55 Milliarden USD, gegenüber 4,10 Milliarden USD im Vorjahreszeitraum.
|01.03.22
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.21
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.20
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.20
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.20
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Zoom Video Communications
|82,37
|-0,17%
