Ausenco acquired by Eldridge, Brightstar Capital and Claure Group for $578 million

Engineering and consulting firm Ausenco has announced that US-headquartered Eldridge, Brightstar Capital Partners and Claure Group have signed an agreement to acquire a majority stake of the company from Resource Capital Fund and other co-investors in a $578 million deal.The exit price compares with the $150m Resource Capital Fund paid for Ausenco in 2014.Ausenco's scientists and engineers design and build mine and metal extraction facilities, deliver sustainable mine waste and water management, and mine closure and remediation solutions and engage with local and Indigenous communities. Founded in 1991, the company said it plans to double its Latin America footprint with the broader energy transition.Co-founder, Zimi Meka will remain CEO board member and investor, Mike Burke, former chairman and CEO of AECOM, served as an advisor and partner to Eldridge and the buyer consortium. Burke is expected to join Ausenco's board of directors as chairman."We invest in what people need and what people want – both qualities expressed in Ausenco's activity the past three decades," Todd Boehly, Tony Minella, and Duncan Bagshaw, co-founders of Eldridge said in a statement. "Ausenco has worked around the world to deliver minerals critical to nearly every aspect of our lives and to the ongoing energy transition. We are excited to partner with a world-class management team to further enhance and diversify their service offerings.""Brightstar is confident that Ausenco is strategically positioned for future growth due to its impressive track record of performance, and the anticipated increased demand for metals and minerals that are essential to sustainable solutions," Brightstar Capital CEO Andrew Weinberg added.