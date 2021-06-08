Austere and Harman Partner to Provide Flawless Performance in Home Theater Audio

PORTLAND, Ore., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to provide customers the best experience possible, Austere and Harman, are partnering to provide a seamless home audio experience by pairing Austere home theater cables with Harman's various brands of audio products to ensure the highest echelon of performance in sound.



The performance of any component is amplified or limited by the cable connecting sources to audio hardware. Austere uniquely offers the performance that the most discerning customers want for their equally impressive electronic devices. An emphasis on reflecting owners' styles and complementing the sleek devices they already own, as well as providing elite performance, sets Austere apart from the aggressively masculine and dated accessories and perfectly complement the elegance and sleek products from Harman.

Austere products are available now on JBL.com, which enables JBL customers to select the Austere cable perfectly matched with JBL soundbars and subwoofers to ensure optimal performance. This suggested pairing takes the guesswork out of finding the correct complementary cables that are optimal for JBL home theater audio.

Austere products will also be offered as the preferred cable solutions for its soundbars and subwoofers as featured accessories in discerning retail partners. Placing the selected Austere cables next to JBL audio products allows customers to immediately choose the ideal cable complement to JBL audio products and eliminates the guesswork and disappointment customers may have choosing other cables.

"Being partners with Harman to provide home theater accessories to their audio solutions for home theater is an exceptional validation for Austere. Like Austere, Harman and its brands are committed to both exceptional performance and style," said Deena Ghazarian, Austere Founder & CEO. "While we are deploying initially with JBL products, and joint retailers, our partnership will take us far beyond."

"JBL and Harman are committed to ensuring our customers have an exceptional home theater audio experience, which is why this strategic partnership makes sense and why we selected Austere. The combination of our home theater products creates flawless audio solutions that exceed expectations. They are the obvious choice for our products and our customers." Daniel Lee, VP & GM Consumer Audio North America at JBL, Harman International Corp.

Austere's 8K Ultra HDMI, 4K HDMI, Audio, Power, and Clean & Protect products are available from JBL.com and select national, regional and global retailers including Abt Electronics, BrandsMart U.S.A., Crutchfield, Nebraska Furniture Mart as well as PC Richard & Son.

About Austere

Launched in 2019, Austere is a unique technology accessories brand committed to spectacularly designed, technologically superior products to power and connect your life. From high-performance power, cable and clean products, Austere represents the intersection of flawless, minimalist design and advanced technology to redefine technology accessories. Austere stands apart from all other technology accessories manufacturers for its commitment to designing a new generation of products that offer consumers more stylish and better ways to connect both with their electronics devices and each other.

For more information visit: www.austere.com.

Media Contacts:

Sara Trujillo

Trujillo Public Relations

311687@email4pr.com

Pippa Edelen

Director of Global Communications

Austere

311687@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/austere-and-harman-partner-to-provide-flawless-performance-in-home-theater-audio-301307755.html

SOURCE Austere