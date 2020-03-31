Austin-based medical startup creates 15 minute in-home coronavirus Telehealth test

AUSTIN, Texas, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A joint venture between mobile health provider AnyPlace MD (APMD) and telehealth developer Reliant Immune Diagnostics (RID), formed earlier this year to bring telehealth to various government agencies, has now focused its attention on the COVID-19 pandemic by creating in-home tests for COVID-19. Company officials are currently awaiting an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) waiver from the FDA to perform AI testing in the U.S.

Components of the test have received FDA approval for other point-of-care testing, and was successfully used at the epicenter of the pandemic in China. There are over 50,000 immediate tests ready to deploy and another 500,000 next week and can be manufactured at the rate of 1,000,000 tests a day.

The specially designed system works with in-home testing kits to cut the patient result time from 2-5 days to 15 minutes by using an AI app on smart phones and tablets. These tests can be applied to the general public, government officials and troops deployed to help with the pandemic.

"Rapid and broad testing is the first and most important step in addressing Covid19," stated AP-MD cofounder, Charles Schwertner, MD. "It is imperative we know our first responders are not infected."

Acknowledging that opinions vary on whether to focus on a cure or containment, "the need for a fast and effective in-home diagnostic solution is the only available means to keep infected or potentially infected patients at home and is the key to slowing and inevitably stopping the pandemic that our nation faces," said CEO and Founder Shane Stevens.

"We believe our test and telehealth system is the force multiplier that the U.S Armed Services and citizen soldiers need to flatten the curve and maintain medical readiness," added Brigadier General (RET) Sean Ryan VP of Military Division.

How it works: Using a preliminary questionnaire through a mobile app, a telehealth provider determines whether a test is needed. The home test kit utilizes a prick of blood mixed with the reagent – a substance added for chemical analysis – and smart technology from a mobile phone.

The telehealth provider reads the AI-driven results – 8 times more accurate than the human eye – and the patient then receives their COVID-19 test results so they can take responsible action immediately.

The patient's mobile phone or tablet automatically connects to a telemedicine provider to review results, go over findings, and develop a treatment plan. Follow up sessions can be made virtually, and prescriptions can be delivered from their local pharmacy.

About AnyPlace MD

AnyPlace MD is a leader and innovator in the management of non-traditional medical solutions. We bring medical solutions directly to a variety of sectors where the need is high, but access is low. Our primary purpose is to increase access to care and touch the lives of more patients. For more information contact Debbie Woods at +1-512-270-5215 or Debbie.woods@ap-md.com. Additional information also available at https://www.ap-md.com/rapid.

About MDBox

http://www.MDBox.com allows for patients to video chat with a health care provider on their phone from the comfort of their home whenever they start feeling sick. The MDBox telemedicine app was developed by Reliant Immune Diagnostics to provide cost-effective quality symptom-specific consumer-driven health care and wellness to everyone. As a telemedicine app, patients get to visit with a licensed medical professional, receive prescriptions to the pharmacy of their choice, if warranted, and understand better what if any next steps would be required to treat their condition. MDBox is currently available in all 50 States.

About Reliant Immune Diagnostics

Reliant Immune Diagnostics is on a mission to democratize health care. Reliant Immune Diagnostics was founded by Dr. Henry (Hank) Legere who believes that everyone should have greater access to health care at a more affordable price utilizing technologies that we already use every day. Dr. Legere attended Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons in New York City and completed an immunology fellowship at Harvard Medical School, Brigham and Women's Hospital. The company is headquartered in Austin, TX.

