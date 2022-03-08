|
08.03.2022 15:22:00
AUSTIN-BASED SPIRITS COMPANY SETS WORLD RECORD FOR LARGEST DAIQUIRI
AUSTIN, Texas, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Austin-based spirits company ROCK SOUND Rum crafted up a Texas-sized 110 Gallon Tiki tank full of one of the most iconic cocktails and set the record for the world's largest daiquiri at 5:50pm CST on February 25, 2022. To build the massive cocktail, ROCK SOUND Rum teamed up with the CHIVE media group at their Headquarters in downtown Austin to build the drink and shatter the old record of ninety-five gallons set in 2016. It took four hours for Co-Founder Joel Lackovich to construct the daiquiri, exhausting exactly
- 275 750mL bottles of ROCK SOUND Original Light Rum
- 27.5 gallons of fresh simple syrup and
- 27.5 gallons of fresh lime juice
ROCK SOUND Rum World's Largest Daiquiri
"Breaking the record for the world's largest daiquiri was a very special moment, but my favorite part of the event was seeing our brand come to life with making every sip fiercely fun and memorable," said Tracey Lackovich, CEO and Co-Founder of ROCK SOUND Rum. "Hearing the word 'delicious' come out of John Resig's mouth, CEO of the Chive Media Group, after his first sip was the garnish on the cocktail for me!"
Over 150 people witnessed the memorable event and were able to participate by enjoying the drink in a commemorative ROCK SOUND Rum Tiki mug.
"Everyone was asking where they can get their hands on ROCK SOUND Rum, "said Joel Lackovich. "It was love at first taste and now everyone can grab a bottle of ROCK SOUND Rum at any Austin-area Spec's store!"
About ROCK SOUND Rum
ROCK SOUND Rum began with a love for adventure, phenomenal rum cocktails and the ultimate experience of Rock Sound, Bahamas – a spot where the company's founders' favorite bands would retreat to for libations and relaxation after recording music. Their thirst for iconic rum cocktails and tiki drinks, combined with eighteen months of R&D, led to the development of the most delicious rum the world had yet to taste. Today, ROCK SOUND Rum is an affordable premium rum, coconut husk-filtered and hand crafted with natural ingredients and a whole lotta yum! www.rocksoundrum.com
SOURCE Rock Sound Rum
