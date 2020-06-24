Austin's Pizza selects Acumera for PCI compliant, comprehensive network management services, tools and support

AUSTIN, Texas, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Austin's Pizza, Austin's favorite pizza joint since 1999, chose Acumera's Restaurant Connections for PCI compliant, end-to-end managed network services and tools to protect its restaurants' point-of-sale (POS) systems and entire network environments.

Acumera, an industry-leading managed network service provider (MNSP), will additionally provide Austin's Pizza locations with managed broadband services with cellular WAN failover, Enhanced Security Services (ESS) which include network traffic monitoring, internal and external scanning and managed threat detection and response — all backed by a proactive 24x7x365 customer support center.

"Acumera provides our restaurants with a complete solution to monitor network traffic to identify cyber threats, protect our payment systems, and assist with PCI compliance, so our team can focus on making the best pizza in town and delivering a great customer experience," said Josh Gibson, Austin's Pizza Vice President of Operations.

According to Dan Gleeson, Acumera's VP, Sales, "Through Acumera's proprietary AcuVigil™ Dashboard, Austin's Pizza gains port-level visibility of all network devices plus a full, cloud-based catalog of security, monitoring, analytics, remote access, and PCI compliance apps and tools."

Acumera is the most comprehensive and safest choice for network connectivity, security, visibility, and compliant remote access. Acumera is listed on the Visa and Mastercard Global Registries of PCI compliant service providers.

Learn more at acumera.net or contact Acumera at 512-687-7400.

About Austin's Pizza

Austin's Pizza has been Austin's favorite delivery since 1999. We are locally owned and operated by Austin's Pizza LLC. We have 11 locations in Austin. We use 100% all-natural dough, cheese, sauce, and meats. We also have vegan and gluten-free options.

About Acumera

Acumera delivers unmatched visibility, security and profitability to owners of multi-site restaurants, convenience stores and retail locations. A Verifone and Gilbarco certified Managed Network Service Provider (MNSP), the company's comprehensive solution fully secures store networks and POS systems while also providing compliant, secure remote access, 24x7x365 proactive support and a full, cloud-based suite of security, monitoring, analytics, PCI and HACCP compliance tools. Acumera is listed on the Visa and Mastercard Global Registries of PCI compliant service providers. Learn more at acumera.net.

Acumera, AcuVigil, AcuLink and the Acumera logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Acumera Inc. in the United States and other countries.

SOURCE Acumera, Inc.