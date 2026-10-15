Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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15.10.2026 09:39:27
Australia, New Zealand probe Flydubai pilot's time there
The Flydubai pilot from Oman suspected of trying to crash a plane in Israel spent time in Oceania as a young man. Police in both Australia and New Zealand said they would investigate his links to the countries.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
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