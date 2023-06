Australia Pressures Twitter Over Online Hate

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Twitter won't be able to respond to its latest crisis with the automated poop emoji email it sends to all inquiring journalists.Australia's internet watchdog the eSafety Commission said Thursday it has sent Twitter a legal notice demanding it disclose exactly what processes it has in place for curbing hateful conduct on its platform. While regulators and politicians around the world have made rumblings in the past about Twitter's safety enforcement following Elon Musk's takeover and draconian downsizing, this is the first time a regulator is threatening to hit it in the wallet.Continue reading