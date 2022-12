Australia sues former Star Entertainment CEO, chairman for money laundering risk lapses

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"

AUSTRALIA’S corporate regulator is suing 11 current and former directors and officers of casino operator Star Entertainment Group, including a former chief executive and a former chairman, for poor management of money-laundering risks.The lawsuit is the regulator’s first against the casino industry since reports of poor governance emerged in 2019. It is also the first to target individual board members.The claims by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) involve Star Entertainment’s board members between 2017 and 2019, including former chairman John O’Neill and former chief executive Matthias Bekier.ASIC alleges Star’s board and executives “failed to give sufficient focus to the risk of money laundering and criminal associations,” ASIC Deputy Chair Sarah Court said in a statement on Tuesday.ASIC also alleged that the Board members had approved the expansion of Star’s relationship with certain individuals who reportedly had criminal links.The agency said some group executives had “knowingly permitted misleading statements” to be provided to National Australia Bank.